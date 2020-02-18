Dimasa Apex body showcaused for ‘disturbance’ of communal harmony

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 19: Dima Hasao district administration has issued show cause notice to working president and general secretary of All Apex Bodies Co-ordination Committee for “disobedience” leading to “disturbance” of communal harmony during a mass peace rally organised here on Monday.

A peace rally organised by All Apex Bodies Coordination Committee in collaboration with students organisations was taken out here on Monday against the move for bifurcation of Dima Hasao district and violence erupted during the indefinite bandh call given by North Cachar Hills Indigenous People’s forum (NCHIPF) on February 11.

The rally took out from Cultural Institute Hall was attended by NC Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) EMs Nipolal Hojai, Nandita Gorlosa, Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (JNH) general secretary Frezer Sengyung and others.

“The district administration has given permission for holding the rally vide its letter No. DH/CON/PER/2020/8 dated 16th February on the basis of the report of superintendent of police, However, it was observed that the rally and procession was turned into a “protest rally” using loudspeakers and shouting provocative slogans by the participants in blatant violation of the conditions of permission,” the show cause letter issued by the district commissioner said here Tuesday.

“Your irresponsible action and commission of such acts in violation of the preconditions is likely to disturb the communal peace and harmony among different ethnic tribes residing the district,” the notice said.

“The district magistrate directed the organiser to furnish written reply within three days as to under what circumstances the conditions of permission were violated by the followers in defiance of district authorities and as to why appropriate legal action not to be initiated,” it added.