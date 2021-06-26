Dipak Kumar Sharma-led panel submits report; Class X, XI and XII performance will be taken into consideration for HS evaluation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: The expert panel led by Dipak Kumar Sharma, vice-chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, has submitted its recommendations for evaluation of students of Class 12 in view of the cancellation of this year’s examinations due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The report of the expert panel was received by Education minister Ranoj Pegu, who will submit it to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening.

“The modalities of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), High Madrassa as well as Higher Secondary results will be announced on Sunday,” Pegu said.

A ‘no rank’ system has been reportedly mulled for evaluating the marks of the students. Over 7 lakh students were supposed to appear in these exams.

The 9-member expert panel led by Alok Buragohain to propose procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 has submitted its report on Thursday.

“Our report is complete and we will submit it to the Education minister today. Marking of the students will be based on the evaluation of the students in class XI and XII. Their HSLC results will also be taken into consideration,” Dipak Kumar Sharma said.

Sharma said that the modalities were framed after studying the evaluation modalities of CBSE and other state boards.

“Modalities were framed separately for all streams as well as previously unsuccessful candidates and private candidates too,” Sharma said.

After receiving suggestions from the expert committee on evaluation criteria, the respective boards i.e. Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), will have to prepare the final results by July 30.

Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 (HS) students have been cancelled and results will be prepared based on recommendations made by two expert committees. The state government on June 19 asked the two committees to submit their reports within a week.