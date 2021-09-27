Diphu CRC observes ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 26: On the occasion of the 75th year of India’s Independence, the Coffee Research Centre (CRC), Diphu observed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As part of the celebration in Diphu CRC, a day-long programme was held.

In the CRC premises, a meeting was held under the charge of in charge of Diphu Regional CRC Bijoya Barman. Assam Rifles Training Centre, Diphu, commander Hanuman Singh attended as chief guest.

Commander Singh briefed about the 75 years of India’s Independence and said that through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the new generation would be motivated to serve the nation. There is no service greater than to serve the nation, he said.

Senior journalist Sonju Bora attending as a guest said that the non-violent methods adopted by Mahatma Gandhi made the British leave India.

“Everyone doing their duty sincerely will be a service to the nation. Honouring one’s duty will develop the nation,” said Bora.

Assistant principal of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Sabita Phonglosa attended as the guest of honour and the PRO of CRC, Dipanjali Kemprai was also present.

On the occasion, different cultural folk dances were presented.

Giloi and Manipuri Sim saplings were distributed among the attending coffee farmers. Regional CRC, Diphu in charge Barman asked the beneficiaries to plant coffee in the shade of the trees.

