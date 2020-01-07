Diphu Govt College principal Dr Nirab Sarma suspended

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 7: Finally, Assam government has suspended principal of Diphu Govt. College (DGC), Dr. Nirab Kumar Sarma for fraudulently withdrawing money from government exchequer in the name of salary of a lecturer, who has been absent since 2017.

The state higher education department has suspended Dr Sarma with effect from December 16, the order issued by Purobi Gogoi, deputy secretary, higher education department, stated.

According to the report, Dr Sarma has been withdrawing the salary of an assistant professor in the department of Economics, Joy Babu Sinha, who has been absent in classes since November 9, 2017.

Earlier, the department has issued a show cause notice (No.AHE281/2011/196 dated 29th October/, 2019) in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of money from government exchequer.

In his letter No. DGC/x-2019-20/2906 dated 4th November/2019, Dr Kumar Sarma stated that Joy Babu Sinha has been absent from his duty since November 9, 2017.

It is alleged that Dr Sarma has been drawing the salary of the assistant professor and deposited in his bank account for the past two years.

It was stated in the show cause notice that in pursuance of the government order No. AHE 343/2011/50 dated 7th November, 2017, the director of higher education vide his letter No. DHE/Estt./17/2015/10 dated 9-11-2017 had released Joy Babu Sinha from the post of OSD of directorate of higher education to join in the substantive post as assistant professor in the department of Economics of Diphu Govt. College with immediate effect.

However, Sinha, after being released from the office of the directorate of higher education, had not joined as assistant professor in DGC but has been withdrawing his salary amounting to Rs 7,65 lakh as salary without attending a single class since November 9, 2017 till the date.

“Dr Sarma has violated the Rule AFR 93 (a) of Assam Financial Rules. It is an act of breach of trust and prima facie negligence of duty and violation of Financial Rules and Procedures,” the suspension order stated.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (I) (a) under rule 6 of the said rules, Dr Nirab Kumar Sarma was placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order stated.

Moreover, the government has decided to draw up departmental proceedings against Dr Sarma under provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, the order said.

“During the period of suspension Dr Sarma will not be able to engage in any private trade or business and will not leave from headquarter i.e. Diphu without the prior permission from the controlling authority, it further stated.

Meanwhile, Bijoy Bey and Simeon Bey factions of Karbi Students Association have demanded the state government for appointment of principal in-charge so that the academic environment of the college will not be affected.

Addressing a press conference at District Press Club of Karbi Anglong here Tuesday, KSA president, Simeon Rongphar said it has been a long agitation by the KSA and student’s community to remove Dr Sarma from DGC as he is involved in various fraudulent activities, branding agitating students as goons and has ruined the academic atmosphere of the college.

Rongphar said that this is only one instance of fraudulent activities of Dr. Sarma. He has possessed the college vehicle and got registered in his name through fake documents and misused RUSA (Rastriya Usotom Siksha Abhiyan) central funds for the college. The misdeeds of Dr. Sarmah will come to light very soon, Rongphar added.