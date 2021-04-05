Diphu labourers depart to cast vote

HT Correspondent

DIPHU, April 4: With the third phase of polling in the ensuing assembly polls in Assam to take place on April 6, unskilled labourers working in different activities were seen heading to their homes from their places of work to cast vote on April 6.

Unskilled labourers from different districts of Assam come to Diphu to work as daily wage labourers in different activities. Many of them hired commercial vehicles to reach home.

One such group was heading home for Dubri by hiring a commercial vehicle consisted of skilled and unskilled labourers working in railway junction at Dhansiri, which is 25 k.m. from here.

Anwar Ali with 16 other labourers has hired a Bolero Pick-up from Dhansiri to Lumding.

Ali said, “We have hired a commercial vehicle to drop us upto Lumding and from there we will go by train to reach Dubri. It charges Rs.5000 from Dhansiri to drop us to Lumding. There are 16 of us. On April 6 is the polling day and we are going home to cast our vote,” he said.