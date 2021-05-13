Diphu Medical College and Hospital rues lack of nurses, infrastructure

Remembers Florence Nightingale on International Nurses Day

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 12: Along with the rest of the world, Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H) celebrated the International Nurses Day on Wednesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The theme of the celebration was, ‘A voice to Lead- A vision for future healthcare.’

The celebration was symbolic owing to the spike of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) positive cases in Karbi Anglong. The celebration was held at the labour room of the medical college with a limited number of attendees by following Covid-19 protocol. Candles were lit in front of the portrait of Florence Nightingale and the administration pledged to follow in her footsteps of selfless dedication, simplicity and kindness while rendering service towards patients.

The nurses present in the celebration also dedicated the day to all nurses who have rendered their selfless service during this Covid-19 pandemic in caring for the patients.

Nilima Bhengra, working as Matron in DMC&H said, “Today we are celebrating International Nurses Day to remember Florence Nightingale, the true and courageous nurse who rendered her social service attending to wounded soldier in wars in her times.” Bhengra also said the day has a special occasion for all nurses working in various hospitals and healthcare centres as the nurses have contributed their extra services in this Covid-19 pandemic. While discharging their duties many were infected with the virus, but they have not let down their spirit and continued with their work. She assured that in the coming days all Covid-19 patients admitted in DMC&H receive the utmost care from nurses.

DMC&H needs more nurses despite having 238 staff nurses, one senior matron and one assistant matron and 8 senior nursing staff in DMC&H, she informed. “Till now there is no full-fledged nursing staff. There is a need for appointment of Ward Sisters and Nursing superintendent,” she said.

Jurimoni Boruah, senior staff nurse and in-charge labour room, DMC&H, who is also secretary of All Assam Nurses Association, Karbi Anglong Branch said, “The nurses of DMC&H were quick to respond in this Covid-19 pandemic. They have left their homes and family members in order to provide service to.”

She also mentioned the problems faced by nurses in DMC&H as nurses from various parts of the state have joined here to provide service. “There is no hostel for nurses to stay and because of this many of them have to stay in rented rooms or private hostels,” she said.

She urged chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to set up a hostel for nurses working in DMC&H in order to facilitate them.