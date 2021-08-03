Diphu MLA to head assembly panel on tribal affairs

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 2: The Assam Legislative Assembly has constituted a new committee on tribal affairs, with Diphu MLA Bidya Sing Engleng as its chairman.

The other members are MLAs Nandita Gorlosa, Rupsing Teron, Darsing Ronghang, Bharat Chandra Narah, Jadab Swargiary, Rabiram Narzary, Durga Das Boro, Charan Boro, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, Lawrence Islary, Joyanta Basumatary and Bhupen Boro.