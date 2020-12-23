Diphu Municipal Board allows shops to remain open in festive season

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Bureau
DIPHU, Dec 22: Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) has allowed shops in its jurisdiction to remain open in the festive season. The DMB also allowed shoppers to open on Christmas day.
In Diphu, the shops usually remain shuttered in the main market. The shops are already selling festive items for Christmas. The traders are expecting to do some business after the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.
