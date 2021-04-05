Diphu observes Easter

HT Correspondent

DIPHU, April 4: Along with other parts of the state Easter, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ was also celebrated at various churches across the district.

In Diphu Easter Sunday was also celebrated by organising Easter service at different churches. Among them was Rongchingdon Baptist Church at Rongchingri.

To welcome Easter the church was decorated with decorative items. This time the theme of the celebration was ‘I am the resurrection and the life.’ Easter service started from 11.a.m. to 1 p.m. Speaker Deaconess, Kati Rongpharpi in her Easter message dwelt on the meaning of Christ’s resurrection, where Christ overcame death.

The purpose of Christ suffering, death and resurrection was to save the sins of the world. The resurrection of Christ also reminds that every person will die, but the spirit is alive. Those good persons will receive reward in heaven, while the wicked ones their souls will be in sorrow, she said. She reminded the faithful to be good to others in life in order to face the judgment of God.

Pastor Harun Rongpi chaired the Easter service. Special songs were presented by the Women department and by Sunday school children. Offering was collected. Bible reading was taken up by president, Women department, Lily Hansepi.

Concluding prayer was led by Kledish Terangpi. After the Easter service people greeted each other with Easter greetings. An Easter feast was arranged where all the attendants took part.