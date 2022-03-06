DIPR Assam Bids Adieu To IPRD Staff In Guwahati

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, March 5: A farewell meeting was organised by All Assam Janasanyog Employees Association under the aegis of Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam at the conference hall of DIPR, Assam in Guwahati on Friday.

On the occasion, one official including 6 staff of the establishment were accorded emotional farewell by DIPR, I & PR, Bishnu Kamal Borah, officers and employees of the establishment as well.

At the outset, all the retiring officials and staff were felicitated with traditional ‘fulon gamocha’.

Citations along with ‘Janasanyog emblem’ were also handed over to them by the dignitaries as a token of appreciation.

Presiding over the meeting, director, I & PR, Bishnu Kamal Borah said, “Today is a very sad day and an emotional occasion for all of us as we have to say goodbye to our wonderful staff. They have worked with us for a long time and have never let us down. They have always been extremely professional and hard working in delivering their duties.”

Recalling the moments working with the staff, DIPR, Borah said, “It’s been a great experience for me working with them. All of them have a brilliant mind and on many occasions they brought creative ideas to the DIPR officials towards rendering their services. They have been fantastic colleagues and apart from that, they always shared mutual cooperation and coordination among their fellow colleagues and officials within this establishment.”

“It is a great loss for our office but we were lucky to have the opportunity to work with you. We all wish you all the best in the future and I know whatever the future holds, all of you will excel and continue to be successful,” Borah quipped.

Speaking at the event, additional director, DIPR, Assam, Pradip Kumar Brahma said, “Farewell is just a formality and It’s just an official announcement after the end of the career. We were members of one family and each and everyone will remain in my heart forever.”

Wishing everyone a healthy and happy life, he said, “I once again pray to the Almighty that your future life would be very pleasing and you may enjoy a prolonged healthy and eventful life with all your near and dear ones.”

It may be mentioned that Renu Bordoloi, Sailen Bhagawati, Sanjib Barua, Jogen Kalita, Bhupen Dutta Choudhury, Indira Pathak Choudhury of Directorate of Information and Public Relations , Assam were given farewell on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by joint director, DIPR, Assam, Dipak Basumatary, Jahid Ahmed Tapader (LO), Rasheed Zamal, Nilomani Das, Jonali Devi, Girish Deka and many others.