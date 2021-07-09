Disciplinary action for anti-party activities: BTR CEM 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 8: UPPL president and BTR CEM Pramod Boro said that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against the leaders and party members involved in anti-party activities. He put forward these remarks as UPPL served a show-cause notice to party leader and BTC MCLA from Harisinga of Udalguri district, Sanjay Swargiary. Notably, Swargiary was recently reported to be putting forward remarks against the party.

Boro informed that the party is stepping up its disciplinary action against the members and leaders acting against the party’s ideologies. He added that UPPL has sought a reply from Swargiary within three days with effect from Wednesday for his anti-party remarks.

On the other hand, he also informed that the BTC administration is thinking of strategies for the expansion of its executive council within a few days. Later, CEM Boro also ceremonially distributed ambulances for health institutions of BTR districts at the health directorate office complex in Kokrajhar. A total of 15 ambulances have been given away to the health institutions of four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region on Thursday, under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, BTR.