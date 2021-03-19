Disgruntled Pathak joins AJP in Patacharkuchi

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, March 18: Former BJP spokesperson Phani Pathak joined AJP during a meeting held at Pathsala Azad Bhawan in Patacharkuchi constituency. It may be mentioned that earlier Phani Pathak had resigned from BJP party after Ranjit Kumar Dass got the ticket from the party.

Meanwhile, Pabindra Deka filed nomination from the constituency from AJP. Phani Pathak said, “Today more than 500 my followers joined AJP party. I believe people will support this new party”. And he expressed his confidence that people will support them to forming new government.