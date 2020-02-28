‘Disha’ for timely implementation of Central schemes

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 28: The district committee ‘Disha’ headed by MP Horen Sing Bey was activated with its first meeting conducted at Maibang circuit house in the presence of MLA BB Hagjer on Thursday.

As per the directives from Centre, the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee was restructured as District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory Committees (DISHA) which is to be chaired by the MP where local MLA will be included as a member and principal secretary as the member secretary with heads of line departments as members in the committee.

Principal secretary and member secretary of ‘Disha’, Amitabh Rajkhowa stated that the main purpose of this committee is to coordinate with Central and state and council, for successful and timely implementation of schemes and projects.

Efforts will be made to ensure successful implementation of flagship programme of central government with all the stakeholders and line departments. Officials of rural development department, town & country planning, PWD, NHAI, PHE, soil conservation, irrigation, agriculture, health and family welfare, food & consumer affairs, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, social welfare, APDCL and land and revenue departments were present in the meeting.

An overview of various central schemes and its implementation was reviewed by the MP, MLA and member secretary.

The meeting was later participated by NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa, chairperson Ranu Langthasa, executive members (EMs), Samuel Changsan, Nandita Gorlosa, Lalremsiama Darnei and other MACs Bimal Hojai and Projit Hojai.

All departments presented their progress of work and physical and financial achievements by a power point presentation during the meeting. The next meeting is likely to be called in April as it is to be held once every quarter.