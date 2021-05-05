Disposal of bodies allowed till 2 pm in West Garo Hills

HT Correspondent

TURA, May 4: West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh issued a notification on May 4, informing the people of the district that the disposal of bodies will be allowed till 2 pm everyday for both the Covid and non-Covid cases.

The order has been issued in view of the decision of the govt. of Meghalaya to put in place the preventive measures to contain the further spread of virus and the rise in Covid-19 positive cases and the rise in death cases in the state. The notification also requested the people to strictly adhere to the instructions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the district.