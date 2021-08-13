District Level Monitoring Committee on FPOs held in Tezpur 

TEZPUR, Aug 12: A joint meeting of the District Monitoring Committee and District Level Monitoring Committee for two central sector schemes – formation and promotion of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and financing facility under agriculture infrastructure fund – was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the Sonitpur DC office here under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das. The salient features and guidelines of the two schemes were discussed in detail through a PowerPoint presentation prepared by DDM, NABARD Preetom Nath.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the two FPOs sanctioned in the Sonitpur district during 2020-21. These FPOs are being implemented in Gabharu and Balipara blocks focusing respectively upon Litchi and Maize. Assam Agriculture University (AAU) is working as the CBBO under NABARD for the promotion of these FPOS. Biswanath College of Agriculture (BNCA) is working as the CBBO local office. The decision was also taken to form a Local Management Committee involving DDM, DAO, ADOS, APART, CBBO, and farmer representatives. CEO, Zilla Parishad, Diganta Baishya, DDC Sobhan Gowala, LDM Vidya Kumar, DAO, DVO, DFDO, and various stakeholders were present in the meeting. The meeting entrusted responsibility on DMC (FPO) to closely monitor and review the progress of FPO development, suggest potential produce clusters and help mobilize farmers, resolve financial constraints of FPOs, identify constraints in implementation and communicate to SLCC for resolution and the DLMC (AIF) will be responsible for smooth implementation of the scheme and resolve any issues, also identify beneficiaries and ensure project viability, among others.