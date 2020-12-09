District Level Workshop on Sankalp held in Hailakandi

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Dec 9: A Workshop on Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (Sankalp) was organised on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the workshop organised by Assam Skill Development Mission at Rabindra Bhawan, district development commissioner, Ranajeet Kumar Laskar urged the youths to take up the avocation in which they have the inherent skills.

He said the youths after completion of their education must not hanker after white collar jobs but look out for greener pastures by honing their skills in which they have the inherent talents and gain meaningful employment.

Addressing the trainees, additional deputy commissioner, Narendra Kumar Shah exhorted upon the youths to go in for enhancing their skills in which they have inherent talents to eke out a living for a lifetime. He said the district has huge potential in bamboo, carpet making, pottery and indigenous toys and these offer ample opportunities for the youths of the district to undergo specialised training and make gainful employment. Shah said Hailakandi being an aspirational district, the administration is focused on involving all sections of the people in taking the district along the path of progress and development.

Assistant state project manager, social mobilisation and capacity building, Md Pinku Choudhury while giving a presentation on Sankalp Scheme and Skill Ecosystem, said 15 numbers of workshops on Sankalp are being planned across the state, the first being held in Hailakandi. Choudhury said ASDM is giving hand holding support to the districts so that they can focus on the potential areas in which the educated unemployed youth can be given skills for gainful employment.

Choudhury, who is also the Additional Project Head, Sankalp, said ASDM has provided one lakh short term skilling to the youths to enhance their entrepreneurship spirit and recognition of prior training certificate to over two lakh youths to create a pool of skilled human resources in the state. He said there are 900 plus skill training centres of which 10 are in Hailakandi district. Choudhury urged the district programme managers of Barak Valley to make a study of the skills gap and to apprise the findings to the district skill committee to work on the areas of focus to identify job roles for skilling the youths accordingly.

Earlier, DPM, Hailakandi, Pinak Choudhury, in his welcome address, said that the workshop is aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms for skill development and increasing access to quality and market through better coordination and planning. “Sankalp encourages innovative and best practices at local level resulting in enhanced access, quality and capacity in skill development and thereby achieving better alignment in demand and supply of skilled resources which will bring all skill-related stakeholders under one ecosystem that will eventually make the unemployed youths economically vibrant and resilient,” he quipped.

Around 200 educated unemployed youths have enrolled themselves for undergoing training in different avocations.

Notably, Sankalp is a World Bank loan assisted programme run by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to improve skilling at the district level with the help of decentralised planning and quality improvement. It aims to implement the mandate of the National Skill Development Mission (NSDM) which was launched by the government in July 2015 to create convergence across sectors and states in terms of skill training activities. Besides consolidating and coordinating skilling efforts, NSDM also aims to expedite decision making across sectors to achieve skilling at scale with speed and standards.