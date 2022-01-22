District Mines and Minerals Office at Haflong Inaugurated

HT Bureau

HAFLONG, Jan 21: A new District Mines and Minerals Office for Dima Hasao district was inaugurated by minister of Mines and Minerals, Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Assam, Jogen Mohan in the premises of the District Industries and Commerce Centre, Haflong on Wednesday. He was accompanied by the minister of Environment and Forest and Excise Parimal Suklabaidya.

This is the first such district office of the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Assam. Inaugurating the office, the minister hoped that the establishment of the District Office will help carry out the exploration works of minerals along with the monitoring and checking of illegal mining, transportation of minerals, etc., in the district.

Officers and staff for other district offices in Karbi Anglong, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Karimganj have been posted for starting the operations in a short while for effective exploration works, monitoring and checking of illegal mining, transportation of minerals, etc., in those districts.