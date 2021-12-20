District Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 19: The District Road Safety Committee meeting for the fourth quarter of the year was held at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday. The meeting which was chaired by deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das reviewed the action taken against the decisions of the last DRSC meeting and chiefly discussed the road safety measures taken by departments concerned such as PWD(R), PWD (NH), NHIDCL and others.

The major issues taken up for discussion in the meeting include strict enforcement drive against wearing of helmets of all two-wheeler riders, compulsory fitting of reflectors in all bicycles, eviction of all encroachers along National Highways in the district, introduction of rumble strips at vulnerable points by NH authority in consultation with SP and DTO officials, preparation of an effective plan for a parking place by Tezpur Municipal Board, plan for setting up a trauma centre, effective traffic control plan, among others.

Moreover, in view of the upcoming festive season from December 25 to 31, a special drive will be carried out jointly by the DC office, SP office and office of the DTO against drunk driving, compulsory wearing of seat belts and helmets all across the district.