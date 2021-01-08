District Task Force meeting on COVID-19 held in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Jan 8: Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli, chaired the District Task Force (DTF) meeting on COVID-19 and National Immunization Day (NID) on Friday.

During the meeting, it was informed that a dry run for COVID vaccination will also be held on Friday at SM Dev Civil Hospital, Urban PHC and Green Heals Hospital. For the same, the training of health workers is going on as appraised by BPHC.

Notably, the Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (NID) will be held from January 17 to 19. DC Jalli appealed to all people to come forward and vaccinate their babies (0-5 yrs) against Polio with two drops of polio vaccine.

Later, an orientation cum review meeting was also held with the Tea Garden Managers focussing on ‘Mission Uttaran’ as well as health and nutritional issues of tea garden communities.

The implementation status of Mission Uttaran, Wage compensation for PW of tea garden community, PPP with Tea Garden, AADHAR card enrolment etc. were reviewed during the meeting.

As per information, the district health society, Cachar under the aegis of district administration, Cachar has taken up a pilot project Mission Uttaran in 28 tea gardens of Cachar district to address IMR, MMR and TFR. The DC further directed all Tea Garden Managers to support the health department for better implementation of government initiatives which will ultimately contribute for better health of their workers.