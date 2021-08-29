Diyungbra carnage: Chakka bandh on Aug 31

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 28: Sodou Asom Motor Shramik Sangstha (SAMSS) has called for a 12-hour ‘chakka bandh’ on August 31 in protest against the brutal killing of five truck drivers and handymen in Dima Hasao district.

Five people died after suspected Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) extremists set ablaze seven trucks near ranger’s field under Diyungbra police station in Dima Hasao district on Thursday night.

The trucks were carrying coal and other materials for a nearby cement manufacturing plant.

A six to seven member group of the extremists stopped the trucks, which were on its way from Umrangso to Lanka, carrying clinker and coal, around 8 pm on Thursday, and fired indiscriminately on them. A few trucks reportedly managed to escape.

Addressing a press conference here, the organisation demanded Rs 15 lakh as ex-gratia to each of the families of those who were shot dead by the extremists and Rs 3 lakh for those who were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress and AIUDF strongly condemned the attack in Dima Hasao district, asking the BJP government to concentrate more on real issues that afflict the state instead of diverting people’s attention through Aashirwad Yatras.

The Congress claimed that all the hard work done by the party to bring peace in the region should not be ‘ruined by lackadaisical attitude or wrong policies’ of the present BJP government.

“We have condemned the attack. The Congress had established peace in Assam after years of insurgency and people had reposed faith in the peace and development process of the Tarun Gogoi-led government and served the people of Assam for 15 years. But once the BJP government came to power, the region has witnessed unrest in the state borders and deteriorating relations with our neighbouring states,” APCC spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said.

“And now we have seen the gruesome attack on truckers in Dima Hasao. We lost innocent lives. The BJP government should concentrate more on real issues that afflict the state instead of diverting people’s attention through Aashirwad Yatras etc. People’s lives are at stake,” Sharma said.

AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain said the killing of truck drivers has exposed the government’s failure in maintaining law and order in the state.

“The rise of extremist groups in Assam after a long time indicates a future threat to the peace process in the state. I call on Assam police to investigate the incident and uproot the source of this violence,” the Chenga MLA said.