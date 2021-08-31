Diyungmukh carnage: Chakka bandh today

HT Correspondent

KHERONI/ HAFLONG, Aug 30: The All Assam Motor Shramik Federation (AAMSF) has called for 24 hour chakka bandh from 5 am of August 31 in protest against the brutal killing of five truckers at Ranger’s Field near Diyungmukh in Dima Hasao district on August 26.

Five truck drivers and handymen were killed when suspected militants of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) fired a barrage of shots before setting the vehicles on fire.

The AAMSF has demanded Rs 15 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs. 3 lakh to those who were injured in the incident.

Talking to ‘The Hills Times’, AAMSF general secretary Krishna Bhattarai said, “We have offered help to those injured. There are three of them. One Farukh Ali is being treated in Nagaon and the other two are being treated in Guwahati. We demand that Rs. 3 lakh compensation be given to the injured and 15 lakh to the family of those killed.”

Bhattarai said that the Assam government should ensure that no such incident be repeated again.

Meanwhile, the family of four drivers who were killed in Diyungmukh carnage on August 26, were given an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each by the Assam government in a formal function held at Lanka Circle Office in Hojai district on Monday.

The families of four drivers: Gaur Majumder, Dilwar Hussain, Asgar Ali and Sikander Ali – all of them hail from Lanka in Hojai district received the ex-gratia from the government.

Meanwhile, the Hamren District Committee of Karbi Students Association (KSA) said that those who carried out the carnage at Diyungmukh be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment.

Addressing a press conference at the Agriculture department’s IB at Kheroni, Hamren KSA president Babul Tokbi said that the culprits should be booked as per law and compensation be given to the family of those killed in the violence. KSA further appealed that no communal colour be given on the incident.

While condemning the Diyungmukh incident in which five truckers were burnt alive, Dimasa Mothers’ Association (DMA) on Monday appealed to all sections of people to not take the incident on communal lines.

Addressing a press conference here, DMA secretary, Maiphal Kemprai described it as a cowardice act of the militant group and said the incident took place at a time when the district is forwarding toward peace, prosperity and development.

Kemprai said that their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and that they pray for speedy recovery of those injured.

She also appealed to the state government, district administration and the law & order authority to sort out the matter and take stern action against those involved and punish them as per law.