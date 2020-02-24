DMB chief leads Diphu River cleaning drive

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 23: Diphu Municipal Board (DMB) has launched its third drive to clean the Diphu River in the main market here on Sunday.

Led by DMB chairman Rah Kro, who got into the dirty river water with gum boots and rake, the DBM has cleaned nearly 400 metre stretch of PET bottles, cartons, polythene bags, and other garbage.

DBM has appealed to the traders, shop keepers and citizens not to make the river unclean by throwing garbage and refuse into it.

The district administration has banned the use of single use plastic and polythene bags in the town but it has no visible effect in the market. Traders and shopkeepers are still using them in spite of exacting a fine of Rs 1000 from some traders.

Kro said that installing of CCTV to monitor offenders who throw garbage into the river is being mooted along with an exemplary hefty fine.

After the cleaning of Diphu River, Kro proceeded to Karbi People’s Hall (KPH) at Taralangso, the venue of Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) which concluded on February 19. The place was already polluted with the quintessential PET bottle and polythene bags everywhere. Rotting vegetable matter and bits of paper, big and small, are everywhere.

DBM along with women of SHGs, and employees of DBM collected the garbage and gathered them into a heap. Some of the combustible garbage were burnt on the spot. Kro said that it will take at least a week to clean up the whole KPH area.