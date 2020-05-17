DMCH(Old Block) converted to COVID-19 hospital

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 17: Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H- Old Block) has now been converted into District COVID-19 Hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for health & family welfare, Khonsing Rongpi said here on Sunday.

“All arrangements are made to convert DMC&H into COVID-19 Hospital. The children and critical patients were shifted to DMC&H. Each room was properly cleaned and given a fresh look. New iron beds with new bed sheets and pillows are in place. 100 beds are ready.” Rongpi said.

Rongpi also informed that 300 beds are ready for 17 quarantine centres in different centres of the district.