DNLA activists attack on construction company’s truck

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 27: Suspected Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) activists opened fire at a truck of a road construction company at Mailoo under Langting Police Station in Dima Hasao district on Wednesday night.

Earlier the DNLA had tried to extort money from the company however, they did not receive the amount.

Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprits. Maibang sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Sajahan Sarkar on Thursday took stock of the situation.

“A group of 9-10 armed men picked up the company workers and took them to an isolated place along with the company’s water tanker and another vehicle. Later the miscreants pull out the workers from the trucks and opened fire at it. The workers were later released. A team of police had started an operation against the miscreants in the area.” Sarkar said.