DNLA army chief in police net

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 30: “Army Chief” of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) Minom Phunglosa alias Gazaw Dimasa was arrested in a joint operation of the police and the Indian army from Dhansiri area in Karbi Anglong district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The joint operation was launched on the basis of specific inputs on the movement of the militant leader in the area.

Minom Phunglosa is the son of Sugunath Phunglosa, a forest guard, and resident of Sibrai Nohlai under Manja police station in Karbi Anglong district.

A .22 pistol, one magazine and 3 live ammunitions were recovered from him.

The DNLA came to existence with imposition of 36-hour Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao bandh on April 17 and 18 during the voting for second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

However, the bandh had little impact in the three hill districts. Since then dozens of activists of the outfit have been captured by the security forces.