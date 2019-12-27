DNLA militant arrested from Nagaland border

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 27: A hard core Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militant was arrested in a joint operation launched by police and army at Momglumukh along Assam-Nagaland border on Thursday, official sources here said.

The militant has been identified as Maiham Diphusa. Police claimed that Maiham was involved in the grenade throwing incident at the shop of trader Ajay Gupta at Manja Bazar on October 3, last. He had carried out the attack due to refusal of the trade to pay them ransom, police also said.

Diphusa was arrested when he came to pick up extortion money from a trader in the area. A .22 pistol along with five rounds of live ammunition was recovered from him.