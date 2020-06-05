DNLA to shun violence, likely to lay down arms on Aug 15, to join mainstream

Shun violence, join mainstream: DGP tells extremist groups

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 4: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Assam government has initiated a peace process with the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) to bring them to the national mainstream.

The first round of meeting with four top leaders of the DNLA was held with Assam Police director general (DG) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, who visited Diphu on Wednesday, sources here said.

If everything is okay, all the members of the extremist outfit will lay down their arms and join the mainstream on August 15, sources here said.

The four leaders have expressed their willingness to shun violence and come to the negotiating table.

The meeting was also attended by inspector general of police (IGP) of Special branch (SB) Hiren Nath and Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Debajit Deori and other senior police officials.

The meeting was also attended by leaders of Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT), which has been under Suspension of Operation (SoS) with the government since October 2018.

The DNLA which announced its formation in early part of April 2019 amid Lok Sabha election called 36 hours bandh on the poll day in the hills districts.

However, it had no impact on voters’ turnout as maximum numbers of voters cast their votes in every polling stations. The DNLA said it opposed setting of NRC detention camp in Dima Hasao, saying Dima Hasao is not a dumping ground and need educational institution instead of detention camp.

The outfit also said it opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act and implementation of Panchayati Raj in sixth schedule area that is, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

The DGP has called upon all extremist outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream.

Some small ultra organisations are active in areas of the hills and asked them to opt for the peace process, Mahanta told reporters after the meeting.

The state government wants peace in the society and a non-violent process to end the hostility, the DGP said.

Mahanta, who visited Karbi Anglong to monitor the law and order situation here, stated that the extremist activities are quite high in the district and the police personnel are dealing well with such issues.

He expressed his satisfaction with the present law and order situation of the hill areas of Assam.

The DGP also said that he has verified the safety aspects of the police personnel who are engaged in the enforcement of the safety norms and restrictions in quarantine centres and containment zones in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit of the DGP came close on the heels of arrests of three people who were allegedly involved in a rhino poaching incident at Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park.

“The police have been playing a pivotal role in combating COVID-19 pandemic in Karbi Anglong as in Assam. I must congratulate them,” Mahanta said.

“The police have been on round the clock duty in all quarantine centres. There is no sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. The positive cases are detected from quarantine centres and not from the community. Coronavirus is communicable and people should take precautionary measures. A united effort from all can only defeat the disease,” he said.

On Thursday, the DGP held a meeting with chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang at Rongthe-ang, which was attended by MP, Horensing Bey and EM Amarsing Tisso.

The meeting took up the issues of inter-state boundary dispute with the neighbouring states of Nagaland and Meghalaya.