Do not make derogatory remarks in public floor: CM Sonowal

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 19: A meeting of the state BJP’s Minority Wings was held at Salpara in Samaguri constituency on Monday. Muktar Hussain, the state president of the wings, presided over the meeting in which the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the state BJP’s president Ranjit Kr Dass were present as chief guest and guest of honour.

Addressing the occasion, CM Sonowal appealed to all the party leaders and grassroots workers in all levels not to create chaos or other unpleasant situations by unconstitutional or other derogatory remarks in the public floor.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Sonowal said that owing to dirty politics of the Congress, huge irregularities as well as anomalies in all aspects engulfed almost all departments in the state during the erstwhile Congress regime. He claimed that such irregularities and anomalies have completely disappeared as soon as the BJP took over the reigns of the state.

Significantly, the new district president of BJP’s Kaliabor district minority wings Sohidul Islam who was known to be a close aide of former congress minister Rokybul Hussain, was seen sharing the dais with CM Sonowal. Moreover, sources claimed that a majority of allegations over irregularities in the panchayat were made against Sohidul Islam during the Congress regime in the state.