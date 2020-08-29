Do not visit politicos for transfer: Himanta to teachers

Appointment process of 5319 LP and UP teachers gets underway

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: Assam government has appointed 5319 lower and upper primary teachers who had cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

Inaugurating the appointment letter distribution programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Friday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially handed over appointment letters to three teachers. The chief minister also launched the website from where appointees would be able to download their appointment letters.

Speaking on the occasion, education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that ten thousand more teachers would be appointed in September.

“In September, 10 thousand more teachers will get appointment. Five thousand vacant posts in Sarba Siksha will be filled up,” Sarma said.

He stated that advertisements for the appointment of high school teachers will be notified.

Sarma claimed that during his tenure as the education minister of the state, more than 1.5 lakh teachers have been appointed from 2011.

“The chief minister asked us to make 50 thousand appointments this year. We are trying to achieve the target by February. We are appointing 10 thousand more teachers in September,” Sarma said.

He also stated that appointment of high school teachers will begin in September.

Sarma asserted that the state government was striving to provide education to the poorest of the poor in the state while removing all obstacles in their path of acquiring knowledge. He also referred to anomalies in teacher recruitment process during the time of previous governments and said in the last ten years the process has become transparent in the state as teachers have been appointed on merit through TET.

The achievement of appointing a total of 1,50,426 deserving teachers till date, including Friday’s 5190, is no mean feat as it prove to be invaluable for the state’s education sector, he said.

He also expressed confidence that state government would be able to recruit another batch of more than 10,000 teachers by March next year. He urged appointees to not visit political leaders seeking transfers from their place of posting.

In his address, the chief minister stated that education must be given top priority so that the people of the state can achieve individual and societal development. The chief minister stressed on the need for the teachers to uphold the true spirit of their noble profession while dedicating themselves to the cause of shaping the future citizens of the country.

Referring to the deteriorating student-teacher relationship in the present day society, Sonowal underlined the importance of teachers’ role in building smart citizens to thrive in competitive world through knowledge and skills.

Principal secretary of education department B. Kalyan Chakrabarti gave the welcome address in the programme where MoS for education department Bhabesh Kalita also spoke.