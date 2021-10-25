Doboka locals lodge strong protest against felling of trees along NH 36 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Oct 24: Concerned locals of Doboka have lodged a huge protest against the decision of the state government to cut down thousands of trees along National Highway 36 in the name of upgradation.

According to reports, the state government have proposed to cut down around seven thousand trees at Doboka Reserve Forest in Doboka under Jamunamukh Consistuency in Hojai district, for developing NH 36 into four lane highway from Doboka to Diphu (in Karbi-Anglong) upto Dimapur (in Nagaland).

Notably, at a stretch of nearly ten Kilometres in Doboka to Diphu thousands of precious Sal trees are to be felled for the upgradation work. This has triggered a strong reaction from the residents of the Doboka and nearby areas.

As per the locals, Doboka Reserve Forest is home to elephants, hoolock gibbons among with other animals, and the proposed deforestation would leave many animals homeless.

According to a concerned local, the felling of trees would also result into violation of Article 51A(g) (Protection of Environment) and Article 21 (Protection of life and Personal Liberty) enshrined in our Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, many social organisations, activists and locals are regularly protesting the proposed move. They registered their protest by hugging the trees (just like Chipko Movement) and sticking placards on tree like ‘Save Me from felling’, ‘Protect Me’, ‘Stop Deforestation’, ‘Don’t Kill Us’, etc.

The locals also alleged that Forest department have already numbered the trees that are to be cut.

Our Correspondent tried to contact divisional forest officer, Hojai Gunadeep Das for more clarity on this issue, but contact couldn’t be established till the report was prepared.

However, as per sources, the government has drafted a proposal to cut down trees to construct a four-lane highway. The Forest department has not yet allowed the felling.

Local MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal during a visit to the area on Saturday said, “We want development but at the cost of cutting trees.”

Ajmal said, “I will apprise this significant matter to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and will sort out an alternative plan for this upgradation.”

It is noteworthy to mention here that, in a report by the University of Maryland’s forest change data recently, it has mentioned that the state of Assam have lost around 14.1% of forest canopy within 2001 to 2020. In total India have lost its forest area close to 143,000 hectares till 2020, the report said.