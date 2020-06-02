Doctor among 50 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

2.29 returnees arrive in state **Assam’s COVID-19 figure cross 1500

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 2: With 50 new cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,513 on Tuesday. On the other hand, a total of 60 positive patients have been discharged from various hospitals during the last 24 hours.

With this, total active cases have gone upto 1,169, while the number of patients discharged stands at 337.

“Alert ~ 28 new cases of #COVID19+ 12 Nagaon, 10 Golaghat, 1 Jorhat, 5 from Airport,” Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted at 2.40 pm on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, there are five air passengers and a medical officer of Singimari Model Hospital in Kamrup district.

Dr. Deepak Chandra Das was regularly visiting Singimari Model Hospital as the in-charge of the hospital which has been functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 facility. However, he was not directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The doctor is currently under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here.

The health minister said that contact tracing related to Dr. Deepak Das has started as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

In Nagaon district, 12 more people, including a two-year old child tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

They have returned from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh last week.

Of them 12 cases, three patients have been under quarantine at Kampur HS School and Dagaon AK Girls HS School hostel, two at Dhing Girls High School, while one each at Bagariguri High Madrasa, Salna Bapuji High School, Kochuwa HS School and Chapormukh Guests House.

They have been identified as Mustak Arif (22, Salkathe Pathar), Nazrul Islam (19, No 1 Gayangaon), Moin Uddin (20, No 2 Langia), Nurjamal Hussain (22, Gayangaon), Ashiqul Islam (18, Lahkargaon), Ebajul Haque (19, Salonibari under Dhing PS), Himansu Das (44, Simaluguri), Ranjit Das (34, No 1 Khalihamari), Sanjay Das (30, Simaluguri), Diya Sarkar (2, of Rajagaon under Kochuwa PS), Durlav Nath (32, Bhumuraguri under Uluwani PS) and Arup Sarkar (21, Kothiatoli under Kampur PS).

Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar area of the city has been declared as Containment Zone. Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared the area as Containment Zone following the detection of COVID-19 patients as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Of late 13 more patients have been discharged from various hospitals.

“Discharge Alert Glad to share that 13 more patients have been discharged today after they tested negative for #COVID19 twice. GMCH 10; FAAMCH 2; Diphu MCH 01,” the health minister tweeted.

Earlier, 40 patients were discharged — 12 from Golaghat Civil Hospital, 18 from Silchar Medical Collge & Hospital (SMCH), 9 from MMCH and one from Dhemaji Civil Hospital.

Till Tuesday, 2.29 lakh people, who have been stranded in various parts of the country, returned to the state.

A total of 585 people from countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh have come back to state by bus till now and direct flights would bring back people to state from countries like Kuwait, Russia, Ukraine etc. The state people from places such as USA, Canada, North America, Africa, Western Europe etc have also contacted for coming back home and they would be arriving in a phased manner, he was informed.

Appreciating the role played by various departments, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that COVID-19 had also shown the strength of the state in managing and overcoming a challenge posed by the deadly virus. He said that it was a unique situation as nobody faced such a problem in their lifetimes.

He was apprised about the steps taken by the state government to send the people of all other Northeastern states by buses who have come back by various modes to Guwahati for their onward journey to their home states. The chief minister stressed on the need to send the people home as a measure to strengthen the bond of unity among the NE states.