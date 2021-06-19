Doctors stage protest demonstration in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 18: Along with the rest of the state, doctors of RNB civil hospital Kokrajhar staged a protest in front of the hospital complex in protest against atrocities and violence on doctors across the state on Friday.

Doctors and medical staff staged a protest holding placards, banners demanding stopping atrocities and violence on doctors and medical staff while discharging their duty and responsibilities in the hospitals, sub health centres during the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The protest demonstration was organised by Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kokrajhar branch and demanded strong security vigil in the hospitals and medical centres.

The medical association has demanded installation of CCTV in the hospitals and medical centres for preventing the unwanted incident and violence on doctors.

The medical association strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities on doctors and urged the state government to provide security for doctors in the hospitals.