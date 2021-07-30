Documentary on Covid-19 released by BPHC  

MORIGAON, July 29: A short documentary on Covid appropriate behaviour was formally inaugurated by Dr. Tuleswar Nath, Ex DM & HO, Bhurbandha BPHC in Morigaon district on Thursday. With an aim to apprise various prevailing rumors over Covid-19 vaccine, necessary precautions and awareness, the short documentary was released by the BPHC. The documentary has been directed by Dr. Dulal Ch. Medhi and Dr. Chandra Shing Dewri while the script of the same has been written, Dr. Utpal Sarma.