Dokmoka witch hunt case: 9 more arrested

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Oct 5: Police have arrested nine more persons in connection with the killing of a 50-year-old woman and a 27-year-old youth over suspected witchcraft at Rohimapur village under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as the main culprit Jhansing Gaur (55), Ramadhar Gaur (the tantrik), Lulu Gaur, Bhoksing Gaur, Baburam Gowala, Dipak Gaur, Santosh Gaur, Sensing Gaur and Pitrul Gaur.

So far, 18 persons, including a quack, who was on the run, have been arrested by police in connection with the case. Nine were arrested a day after the incident. Two among the 18 arrested are women.

The police have registered a case at Dokmoka police station bearing case No-32/2020 under sections 120(B)/302/201/341/354/323 of IPC and section 5 of Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015.

On the night of September 30, a group of people of the village killed Ramawati Halua and Bijoy Gaur after a kangaroo court decided that the woman practiced witchcraft and caused death of a teenage girl in the village.

The villagers first attacked the woman and thereafter beat up the youth for intervening and trying to stop them from committing the crime.

“Nine more persons who were on the run were caught after a search,” confirmed Karbi Anglong superintendent of police Debojit Deori.

“All of them have confessed to the crime. We are now trying to reconstruct the entire incident,” Deori said.

The bodies were reported to have been burnt in a nearby area after the attackers offered rituals to the local deity.