Dokmoka witch hunt case: One more arrested, prime accused still at large

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Oct 3: Another youth identified as Tarjen Gorh (28) was arrested by police in connection with mob killing of a 50-year-old woman and a 27-year old youth at Langhin Rohimapur village under Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong district on Saturday.

However, the main accused and six others are yet to be traced out.

An elderly woman and a youth were killed by villagers on witch suspect in Langhin Rohimapur village. The mob also burnt their bodies near a river after the murder.

The arrested Tarjen confessed before the interrogators that seven to eight men beat the women with sticks, bamboo and took the body of Ramawati Halawa and Bijay Gorh across a rivulet river, beheaded them and burnt them.

Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case.

The mob had accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’, causing the death of a teenaged girl in Rohimapur village in Dokmoka police station area.

The incident came to light on Thursday after some locals reported it to the law enforcers.

A day before her death on September 29, Rashmi Gour, a teenaged girl from Rohimapur, had named two persons from the village and claimed she had fallen ill due to ‘black magic’ performed by them.

On the third day after Gour’s death, another girl in the village headman’s house also accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’ on her, causing her illness.

The villagers then lynched the duo identified as Ramawati Halua and Bijoy Gour and took their bodies to a nearby hill. They beheaded the bodies near the burial site of Rashmi Gour and set them on fire.

A case has been registered and nine persons, including two women, have been arrested and weapons seized. A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, said a senior police official.