Doley reviews progress of schemes, says misappropriation will not be tolerated

Assam govt begins implementation of rural schemes amid lockdown

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 13: “Ensure the wellbeing of the poor rural people by performing your duty maintaining transparency, punctuality and dedication,” said minister of state for panchayat and rural development (P &RD) Naba Kr Doley addressing the district field officials of Barpeta in a review meeting held at the Conference Hall of the deputy commissioner, Barpeta on Tuesday.

He also said that the officials of the P & RD are fortunate enough that they have got the opportunity of serving for the poor people. Therefore, they should take this opportunity with keenness. He also urged that all the P & RD officials from top to bottom should work as a team and try to contribute to ensuring the socio-economic progress of the state in this crisis situation of COVID-19 pandemic and reasserts that negligence and misappropriation in this connection will not be tolerated.

It may be mentioned here that as per the notification of Govt of India the implementation of rural development schemes are being resumed in Assam too from h April 20 last during the lockdown for providing assistance to the economically and socially vulnerable sections of rural people.

Minister P & RD is personally monitoring the process of implementation of all the schemes under P & RD to ensure successful implementation of these so that the poor people may be helped in true sense. As such he has been visiting districts and reviewing the implementation process at the grass root level.

As a part of it after reviewing in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Majuli and Nagaon districts, minister Doley visited Barpeta yesterday with a group of senior officials of P & RD headed by Principal Secretary Dr. J B Ekka and Commissioner Hemen Das and reviewed the progress of various schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY-G, NSAP, 14th Finance Commission and DAY NRLM etc. in presence DC, Barpeta Munindra Sharma and field officials of Barpeta.

In the beginning the Principal Secretary Dr. Ekka explained in detail about the progress of the schemes in Barpeta. Then minister Doley interacted with CEO, Barpeta ZP, all BDOs and other officials and took a stalk of various problems faced by the field officials and suggested various measures so that the implementation of the schemes might be expedited. He instructed to complete various scheme within the stipulated time frame fixed in the review meeting and informed them that he will again review after three months.

The minister also stressed upon the awareness generation amongst the workforce coming back home from other states due to the threat of Corona Virus, to come forward to engage themselves in MGNREGA works for wage-based employment. He also asked to ensure the limit of 15 days in every step of MGNREGA like offering job card, work and also wage within 15 days time.

The minister asked the MD, ASRLM and DPM to encourage every SHG to come forward for making mask to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier the minister also interacted with the MLAs of constituencies under Barpeta district before the review meeting.

Doley also urged that in performing duties all should keep in mind about the work environment and discipline. He said that both development and maintaining safety measures should go parallelly and emphasizes on maintaining Govt norms of lockdown like social distancing, wearing of a mask and also washing hand with soap frequently. All must have knowledge about their duty and having well equipped with knowledge about their work all should perform their duty dedicatedly to ensure the development of the poor rural people by implementing all the developmental schemes fruitfully, he added.

Addl Commissioner, P & RD Khageswar Pegu, SMD, ASRLM Utpala Saikia, addl. MD, ASRLM Khitish Pegu and other senior officials were also present in the review meeting.