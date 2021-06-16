Donation to CM Relief Fund

HT Correspondent

Hojai, June 15: Hojai unit of Nagaon District Medicine Dealer Association donated Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister Relief Fund on Monday evening. A delegation of Unit comprising Shasank Shekar Dutta,president; Gajanand Agarwal, general secretary; Pradip Paul, treasurer and Keshav Ghosh handed over the cheque to MLA of Hojai Consistuency Ramkrishna Ghosh. Ghosh appreciated the step of the association for the betterment of the society.