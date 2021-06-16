Donation to CM Relief Fund

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
Hojai, June 15: Hojai unit of Nagaon District Medicine Dealer Association donated Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister Relief Fund on Monday evening. A delegation of Unit comprising Shasank Shekar Dutta,president; Gajanand Agarwal, general secretary; Pradip Paul, treasurer and Keshav Ghosh handed over the cheque to MLA of Hojai Consistuency Ramkrishna Ghosh. Ghosh appreciated the step of the association for the betterment of the society.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.