Door-to-door campaign on COVID-19 held in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDOI, March 21: To prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus in village areas, doctors of Darrang initiated a door-to-door campaign to make people aware about the infection of Covid-19. A team of doctors from Kharupetia PHC visited No. 1/2 Baruajhar and some other villages on Saturday after receiving reports of some labours returning home from coronavirus affected Kerela. They have been quarantined upto next 14 days.

While talking to The Hills Times, the doctors said, “We are asking people to maintain cleanliness, washing hands from time to time with sanitizer or soap, wearing masks.” Notably, there are reports of mask crisis in the local markets created by allegedly some businessmen who are taking advantage of peoples’ fear to increase the rates of the same. The locals have asked the concerned authorities to look into the matter and check on such immoral business tactics.