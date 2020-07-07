Dorbar files FIR against Patricia Mukhim

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, July 6: The Dorbar Shnong of Lawsohtun in Shillong on Monday sought action against the Padmashree awardee and the editor of The Shillong Times Patricia Mukhim for allegedly inciting communal tension on a recent incident where five boys were attacked while playing basketball in the locality.

“…an offence under section 153 A, 505 and 499 of Indian Penal Code has been made out and kindly register an FIR against her and proceed in accordance with law,” Headman of Lawsohtun Lurshai Shylla said in a complaint submitted to the East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtnger.

Meghalaya Police have detained a total 11 people on charges of being involved in the incident of assault.

“At around 12:30 pm around 20-25 unidentified boys, who had already gathered at the basketball court, started assaulting these youths with iron rods and sticks, resulting in sustaining of injuries to those playing basketball,” police said.

Meanwhile, the complaint said that the Facebook post made by Patricia Mukhim, where she had stated that – “the attackers were tribal boys and should be immediately booked. This continued attack on non-tribal in Meghalaya whose ancestors have lived here for decades, some having come here since the British period is reprehensible to say the least. The fact that such attackers and trouble mongers since 1979 have never been arrested and if arrested never penalized according to law suggests that Meghalaya has been a failed state for a long time now.”