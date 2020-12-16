DPIIT holds EoDB workshop in association with Govt of Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: In order to improve the business environment in the country, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken up a series of measures to simplify and rationalize the regulatory processes and introduce ‘information technology’ as enabler to make governance more efficient. The Department has been spearheading the efforts of making business hassle-free in India.

For this purpose, DPIIT has been conducting several workshops and webinars to increase the learning of the officials of various states. Taking ahead its efforts to build capacity among officials, DPIIT, in association with Government of Assam, conducted a workshop at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara on Wednesday. The workshop focused on requirements of the North Eastern states in context of EODB reforms.

The workshop on various regulatory reforms was inaugurated in presence of V Radha, Joint Secretary, DPIIT; Dr KK Dwivedi, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Assam; JVN Subramanyam, Director, Industries, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Oinam Saran Kumar Singh, Commissioner Industries and Commerce and Managing Director, Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (AIDC).