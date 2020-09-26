Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award conferred to eminent singer Santosh Sharma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: Renowned devotional singer and philanthropist Santosh Sharma was conferred ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award 2020’ by Swarna Bharat Parivar Trust working for Malnutrition Free India in collaboration with NITI Aayog and UNICEF.

Sharma received the award at an international conference held through Google Meet on behalf of Swarna Bharat Parivar Trust along with Chairman Ayush Pandit. The award has been given to few selected prominent personalities in various states of the country, of which Sharma is the only woman from the Northeast who has been awarded for this. It is known that Sharma has been the former Provincial President of the Purvottar Pradeshiya Marwari Yuva Manch and currently she is actively associated with many social organizations.