Dr Kalam Excellence Award presented to Hills Times editor

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Rameswar Chauhan, editor and publisher of The Hills Times, has been presented Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award 2020 by the Journalist Voice Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace Forum on the occasion of the Global Peace Conference 2020, Convocation and award ceremony at Holy Cross Excel Academy at Rang Bhavan, Maligaon here on Sunday.

The award was presented by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, chancellor, AAFT University, Raipur and founder of Noida Film City, Dr. Vipin Gaur, national general secretary of Newspaper Association of India and Yibeni Humtsoe, convenor, Global Peace Conference 2020. The award was given for outstanding dedication and commitment in the field of journalism.

MP from Guwahati constituency, Queen Oja, vice chancellor of Gauhati University, Dr. Pratap Jyoti Handique, CMD of Prag News Sanjeev Narain, chairman of Global Human Peace University Dr. P Manuel, K Sampat Kr, IAS former principal secretary of Tamil Nadu, national commissioner of scouts and guide organisation Dr. Raj KP Singha, vice chairman of Newspaper Association of India Dr Gururaj Nagathan, were also present in the programme.