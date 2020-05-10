Dr Sailo’s maid new COVID-19 positive case

Meghalaya Govt to raise quarantine period to 28 days

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, May 9: After 18 days, Meghalaya on Saturday has reported a fresh positive cases for COVID-19.

With the new case the state tally is now increased to 13 including the Dr John L Sailo Rynthathing who succumbed to this deadly virus last month.

The last COVID-19 positive case was detected in Meghalaya on April 21.

According to the reports, a woman – maid in the residence of first COVID-19 patient in the state has tested COVID-19 positive in Shillong.

Confirming the report, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted – “Unfortunately we have another positive case in Shillong. It’s a person working in the same house. As a precaution health department was retesting all the primary contacts and in the process we found this positive case. The person is safe and healthy and showing no symptoms.”

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Preston Tynsong informed the new patient has been shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital.

He said the new patient is one among the 181 primary or high risk contacts of the deceased doctor and added that the maid servant after completing 14 days home-quarantine was tested negative on April 16.

Meanwhile, Tynsong informed that a total number of samples tested so far stands at 2,287 out of which 2,178 were negative while results of 96 tests are awaited.

On whether the government is considering increasing the quarantine period, the deputy CM said the government has already requested people who are identified as high risk contact to go for 28 days home quarantine.

“The more we extend the period of quarantine, the safer. That is why we have already started doing that. Even for those people stranded outside the NE states, as quite number of states in India are being declared either red or orange zone, so we would like to see that when they come back they need to quarantine for 28 days as that is the safest for all of us,” he added.

The first COVID-19 positive patient of the state – a 69-year-old senior doctor of Bethany hospital was died on April 15.

With this Meghalaya has reported 13 positive cases for COVID-19 so far and out of the cases, eight people are the family members of the deceased doctor and three are helpers and one is family friend.

Out of them, 10 COVID-19 patients have officially recovered.

Family of (L) Dr Sailo clarifies: Meanwhile, reacting to media reports on the latest positive case, the son of Late Dr Sailo in a statement clarified said that the case is not from the same house of (L) Dr Sailo.

“There was no contact between the latest case and any of the members of (L) Dr. JL Sailo Ryntathiang family since 15th April, 2020.Therefore, the contacts whom she has been exposed to from 15th April onwards cannot be accounted for,” he stated.