Draft electoral roll published in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Integrated draft electoral roll for four assembly constituencies – No 51 Jalukbari, No 52 Dispur, No 53 East Guwahati and 54 West Guwahati under Kamrup Metro district were published here on Wednesday.

Issuing a notice to this effect, Kamrup Metro district election officer and deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu has published the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with respect to 01.01.2021 as qualifying date. The notice stated that filing claims and objections can be made between November 18 to December 15.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 15, 2021.

Those who turn 18 years of age on January 1, 2021 are eligible to include their names in final publication of draft electoral roll and for inclusion, correction and deletion of name, individual can apply through online in nvsp.in as stated by the election officer, Kamrup Metro.