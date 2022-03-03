Drama Activist, Actor Suni Bhattacharya Passes Away

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 2: Noted drama activist, Assamese film actor and an unmatched director of the district – Suni Bhattacharya alias Narendra Nath Bhattacharya breathed his last at his Uttar Haiborgaon residence early on Wednesday morning due to old-age ailments. He was 82.

Bhattacharya played various roles in more than a hundred popular Assamese full script stage plays and also acted in several popular Assamese feature films like ‘Kokadeota, Nati aru Haati’, ‘Eti Koli Duti Paat’, ‘Dhrubatora’, etc.

Besides, he also played roles in Assamese TV serials like ‘Junakot Shihoron’, ‘Dhrubatora’, ‘Mokorajaal’, ‘Jangson’ (Hindi), etc.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhattacharya published the popular book of Assamese poems – ‘Sugandhi Pokhila’ penned by noted Assamese poet Hiren Bhattacharya.

Suni Bhattacharya was associated with several socio-cultural as well as dramatic organisations of the district till his death.

He leaves behind his wife, his only son and a host of relatives.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire town.

Organisations including Nagaon Natya Mandir, Bunapani Natya Mandir, Silpi Kannon, Amlan Gusthi, Samaloy Sangskritik Gusthi, Nagaon Zilla Sahitya Sabha, Chandra Jyoti Sangha, Nagaon press club and local MLA Rupak Sarma, former AGP minister Girindra Kr Boruah condoled his demise.