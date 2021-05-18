Dredging of Brahmaputra tributaries mulled to reduce flood havoc

CM reviews water resources department, directs to complete maximum works within May

GUWAHATI, May 17: Assam government is contemplating to dredge several tributaries of the Brahmaputra in a bid to minimise the damage during perennial floods in Assam.

Stating that dredging could bring satisfactory results in reducing the impact of flood, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed the water resource department to identify rivers that cause maximum havoc during flood and examine the feasibility of dredging on those rivers.

Sarma reviewed the functioning of the water resources department in a meeting held at Janata Bhawan and directed the officials to take urgent steps to complete maximum ongoing schemes within this month to minimise the damage caused by flood to people and property.

Sarma also asked the department to identify the vulnerable points in the embankments across the state and carry out strengthening on a war footing while completing the breach closing works at the earliest.

The chief minister stressed on quality and timely completion of projects and suggested the department to prioritise works to ensure best use of financial and human resources.

Further suggesting a fundamental shift in the functioning of the water resources department, Sarma asked the senior officials to take up a time bound and technology oriented approach while implementing flood protection and repairing schemes.

The chief minister instructed the department to submit a draft proposal outlining the areas for improvement apart from innovative and technologically sound systems to make the department more efficient. He also directed the department to develop an accountability mechanism to ensure judicious utilisation of public money.

State water resources minister Pijush Hazarika, additional chief secretary (water resource) S Abbasi, principal secretary to chief minister Samir Sinha, CEO FREMAA Siddharth Singh, commissioner & secretary of revenue & disaster management department MS Manivannan, additional secretary to chief minister Dr. Jeevan B, chief engineer of WR department Borsing Rongpi and other senior officers were present in the meeting.