Dredging of Dhansiri river to start for cargo shipping

New Ship Repair Facility at Pandu heralds a new economic beginning for Assam ** NRL signs MoU with IWAI for cargo export

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: In a major boost to the economy of Assam, the foundation for a new ‘Ship Repair Facility’ was inaugurated by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal here on Thursday.

The endeavour is another step towards emboldening the economic development of the region with special emphasis on waterways connectivity for swift and budget movement of cargo from the region.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has signed another MoU with the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) to facilitate export of cargo from the latter.

An ambitious scheme has been drawn up to dredge from the confluence of Dhansiri river with Brahmaputra to NRL for seamless transport of cargo.

NRL is planning to expand its refining capacity from 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA with an investment of Rs 22,594 crores by 2024. For the safe and smooth passage of goods, a customised Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) or Over Weight Cargo (OWC) will be used to transport it from Kolkata/Haldia port via Indo Bangladesh route and National Waterway-2 to NRL via NW-31 (Dhansiri river). This is a challenging yet unique way to transport ODC/OWC through waterways as such cargo cannot be transported by road or rail.

For the design and implementation of this project, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India and Cochin Shipyard Limited here on Thursday. The technical support is to be provided by IIT Madras. The facility – also known as Slipway – is to be developed on a land of 3.67 acres provided by Government of Assam and is expected to be completed by August, 2023. The facility is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crores at Pandu, Guwahati.

These are steps in line with the vision of Act East Policy of the government. While the infinite potential of waterways potential remains largely underutilised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to develop this untapped economic potential. As many as 20 national waterways are in the NER and they are planned to be developed as per detailed project reports of the availability of cargo potential for Inland water transport.

Given the expected rise in vessels transporting cargo from the region, there will be an increasing demand for ship repair and maintenance. At present, for this type of repair, the ships are sent to Kolkata for dry docking which is expensive, time consuming and tedious. The new Slipway will overcome this hurdle.

The chief minister thanked Union minister Sonowal for the decision to set up the Slipway at Pandu and for announcing the plans to build a modern convention centre at Pandu Slipway site. He also requested the Union minister to set up a maritime cum shipping institute in Assam so that required manpower for the emerging sector can be created while also generating employment opportunities for local youth.

“Our civilisations prospered by the rivers and under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we are harnessing the power of the rivers to bring prosperity and growth. Mongla and Chittagong Ports in Bangladesh are being connected with waterways of the state and it will open up vast opportunities for trade & businesses,” he said.

Speaking at the programme, Union minister Sonowal said that Prime Minister Modi has relentlessly pushed for NE’s growth through Act East Policy. BBIN & ASEAN countries have been brought closer to the NE region through Act East Policy.

Saying that the Ship Repair Facility at Pandu will bring a major boost to the economic infrastructure of Assam, he asserted that rivers will fuel Assam & NE’s growth and waterways here are being developed so that prosperity and employment opportunities can be ensured.

“Before independence, the British used to export Assam’s products like timber, coal etc through the waterways to other parts of the world and we must harness the rivers for revolutionising water transport here,” Sonowal said.

Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Union MoS of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, MP Queen Oja, secretary of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry Dr Sanjeev Ranjan were also present on the occasion among others.