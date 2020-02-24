Drinking water crisis hits Haflong people hard, water supply remains disrupted for 40 days

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 23: Following destruction of water sources by the construction companies, the entire populace in Haflong area is hit by acute water shortage. The residents of the town have been facing drinking water shortage for the last 40 days.

Even as Haflong town is surrounded by several rivers and rivulets, but for the wanton collection of stones from river beds for construction works and disturbance in natural flow of rivers, the water sources are drying fast, thus causing water pollution and crisis in the hill town for the past couple of years.

Despite of huge amount being sanctioned by the government the department concerned has miserably failed to restore water supply in the town.

While the department failed to tap the water from the several natural sources and river that follows through the outskirt of Haflong town.

The areas have experienced irregularity of water supply earlier, but this time it is the worst and longest period of disruption.

Surprisingly none of the staff on duty could reply satisfactorily, a local resident alleged. “I have tried to contact with reservoir i/c. several times but failed to know the reason behind,” he said.

Though there is a well and small spring in the area which also required regular maintenance as the dirty water enters in side well making it unhygienic to use.

The villagers had set limitation for fetching water so that every house could get adequate drinking water. “We have to queue up in a line for water at around 3 am to fetch drinking water, we cannot rely on private water supplier as its cost is very high and we need to pre-order a week earlier before the delivery.” said locals.

The locals also alleged that concerned authority turned a blind eye as the pumps and water pipe lines in the area is not repaired and neglected and even alleged water is, surprisingly, supplied in some areas regularly.

According to the locals the department concerned should have been taken timely action in maintaining all the technical aspects like maintenance of main pipes, gravity line, water pumps which could have been averted to relieve the water scarcity during the period and to learn lesson from such situation in days to come .

Earlier in a joint meeting by the Public Health Department (PHE) and Haflong Municipal Board (HMB) to improve the supply of water more frequent and regular in Haflong town.

Concerted effort of the PHE and HMB to ensure that residents are provided maximum possible water, as a measure the town has been divided into six major zones and soon the frequency of water supply will be increased but the duration of water supply will be reduced initially which may be increased gradually depending upon the availability of water.

Prioritizing to plug the leakages, it is to be noted that as per the survey reports 70% leakages are in the individual connections and 30 % leakages occur in the PHE distribution lines. Whereas, it is the duty of the PHE to maintain its lines, it is equally the responsibility of the individual consumers to maintain their individual connections.