Drinking water crisis hits Haflong people hard

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 7: The entire populace in Haflong area is hit by acute water shortage after power supply to the water supply plant was snapped by Assam Power Distribution corporation Ltd (APDCL) owing to non-payment of power bill by public health engineering department (PHED).

The people of the hill town hit hard as there is no drinking water since July 28 as the power supply lines have been disconnected to some major pump houses including Krishna Nagar, Kana Basati and another treatment plant in Haflong town.

Usually, the people of the town depend on PHE supplied water apart from some water bodies and wells during the monsoon season.

“The APDCL has disconnected power supply to the pump houses on July 28 due to non-payment of bills,” admitted an assistant engineer of PHED here.

Needless to say that the scarcity of water became a common phenomena for the residents of Haflong and nearby places in the district headquarter of Dima Hasao due to various technical problems. Despite a huge amount being sanctioned by the state government each year, the PHED has failed to pay the power bill over the years.

Even as Haflong town is surrounded by several rivers and rivulets, but for the wanton collection of stones from river beds for construction works and disturbance in natural flow of rivers, the water sources are drying fast, thus causing water pollution and crisis in the hill town for the past couple of years.

On the other hand, the PHED failed to tap the water from the several natural sources and river that follows through the outskirt of Haflong town.

The areas have experienced irregularity of water supply earlier, but this time it is the worst and longest period of disruption.

Though there are wells and small spring in the town which also requires regular maintenance as the dirty water enters inside well making it unhygienic to use.