Drive against illegal cutting of trees continues

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: In the continued drive against illegal cutting of trees, a vehicle loaded with Sal logs was detected and seized at Khilamara area in Rongjuli Range under Goalpara Forest Division during wee hours on Sunday.

Forest personnel of Dhupdhara Beat of Rongjuli Range as per direction of forest range officer, Salim Ahmed, Rongjuli Range seized the vehicle loaded with Sal logs.

In another incident, a magic carrier bearing registration No AS 10C 6510 loaded with teak sawn timbers was detected at Salgoi by the forest personnel of Duhalia Range headed by in-charge of Duhalia Range under Karimganj Forest Division at around 4 am on Sunday.